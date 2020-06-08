Sixteen people arrested by the police

Events of 7 June in numbers:

The police caught sixteen people and took another fifteen to various police stations on 7 June 2020.

Thirteen perpetrators were caught in the act of committing crimes and three people were taken into custody on the basis of arrest warrants issued by Hungarian courts.

Four people were taken to police stations as suspects.

Security arrangements were made in fourteen cases.

There was one traffic accident in the last 24 hours in Hajdú-Bihar County that resulted in severe injuries.

Source: debreceninap.hu