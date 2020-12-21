He didn’t have a license

Police caught and interrogated the driver.

The Traffic Police Subdivision of the Püspökladány Police Headquarters initiated proceedings against a man on the basis of a well-founded suspicion of failure to provide assistance. According to the investigation, the suspect was driving his car inside Kaba on December 20, 2020 around 3 p.m. When he reached the intersection of Kazinczy Street and Matthias King Streets with his vehicle, the driver hit a man on an electric bicycle and then left the scene without stopping. The victim suffered minor injuries in the traffic accident, according to the primary medical opinion.

Following the report, police identified the alleged perpetrator that evening, who had been caught and interrogated as a suspect. The man testified. During the proceedings, it was also revealed that the 30-year-old resident of Püspökladány didn’t have a driving license and that the car he was driving had been withdrawn from the market.

police.hu