Spring weather comes after a few cold days

It can be 10 degrees around Santa Claus day.

In the first half of the week, our weather will still show it’s winter face, but detente will come from Wednesday evening. According to the weather forecast a Mediterranean cyclone will bring warmer, wetter air from the Carpathian Basin. The precipitation system of this Mediterranean cyclone could arrive by Wednesday evening and cause more precipitation in the country by Friday evening.

The easing is expected to intensify over the weekend and is expected to be -2, +5 at Saturday dawn and 4 and 12 degrees in the afternoon.

There may be rain from the west on Sunday afternoon. Weak morning frosts can only be in the north, northeast. During the hottest hours, the temperature can be between 6 and 13 degrees.