We Will Have a Sunny, But Windy Weekend

On Saturday, a cold front brings windy weather, Időkép has reported.

Precipitation is expected only in a few places, typically in the north, northeast and in some places in the south. In the southwest it will initially rain, then it will possibly turn into snow or torrential rain. More clouds may remain over the southwest and northeast landscapes, but much of the country promises plenty of sunshine.

The northwest wind will be strong in many places. We can expect -3, +5 in the morning and 5-11 degrees during the day. On Sunday, after a sunny period in the morning, clouds will approach the country from the north. Rain, snowfall are expected in the evening in the north. The southwest wind will be strong in many places. The air cools down to -6, -1 degrees at dawn, and we can experience 4-11 degrees in the early afternoon.

idokep.hu

pixabay