Erste Bank warns of fraudsters

Erste Bank draws attention to the protection of bank data and to a type of fraud that has been on the increase in the recent period on its website, social media pages, web interface, and in a special circular sent to its customers, the financial institution told MTI on Thursday.

According to the information, the fraudsters ask their victims to install a special program, which gives them access to their mobile phones and computers. Criminals use the software to take control of devices and bank accounts.

Fraudsters, usually impersonating bank employees or calling on behalf of other well-known companies, report that they see suspicious activity on the customer’s account and that their user account has been hacked. The fake administrator asks the customer to install an application – such as Anydesk, Teamviewer, RustDesk – on their phone and computer to recover and avoid damage, the bank explained.

It was highlighted in the announcement that if someone downloads such a program, it allows criminals to see what codes are used to access the net banking or mobile banking interface. In addition, fraudsters can completely take control of your computer and mobile phone.

Erste announced that it can filter out 90 percent of frauds. In the third quarter of last year, the bank prevented the theft of a total of HUF 4.4 billion, which is almost three times the amount in the first quarter. However, bank protection is useless if the customer himself gives the codes to the fraudsters, they wrote. They also added that half of the customer losses caused by financial abuse last year were caused by criminals installing similar programs.

Among other things, Erste drew attention to the following: bank employees never ask the customer to download anything, and they never ask the customer to transfer the money in their account to an alleged security account.

(MTI)