The weekend weather will be mostly sunny but windy

Precipitation is expected in several places from the afternoon hours on Friday, then sunny weather is expected on Saturday and Sunday, although the wind will often be strong and sometimes stormy. During the hottest hours, a peak temperature of around 10 degrees Celsius is expected, according to the forecast of HungaroMet Nonprofit Zrt.

On Friday, mainly to the east of the Danube, the sun will shine for several more hours, however, in the meantime, frontal clouds will expand eastward, which will gradually cover the country in the late evening hours. During the day, more and more precipitation is expected only in Transdanubia in places, from the late afternoon, but from the evening, more and more precipitation is expected from the northwest, which will be heavy rain and showers, but in the northeast, the state of precipitation may be mixed in some places. In places, the northwest and west winds will be lively and strong, which will temporarily turn to the southwest over a large area in the afternoon and moderate slightly. In the evening, the wind direction gradually changed again to the northwest, and at that time there could be stormy gusts again in Transdanubia. The highest daytime temperature is usually expected to be between 5 and 10 degrees, but it can be slightly colder in some places near the northeastern border.

On Saturday, it will break up from the west, the clouds will decrease and the sun will shine. In the second half of the day, the western part of the country will remain sunny, elsewhere the cloudiness may increase from the northeast. The continuous precipitation zone moves eastward. During the day, significant precipitation is unlikely, and then showers may develop in places east of the Danube, mainly in the northeast, with sleet and snow showers. In many places, the northwest wind is accompanied by strong, sometimes stormy gusts. The temperature rises from minus 5, plus 4 degrees in the morning to between 3 and 10 degrees in the early afternoon.

On Sunday, the thicker cloudiness will also decrease east of the Danube and it will generally be weakly cloudy, sunny weather is likely, and stratus clouds may remain in places across the Tiszántúl. In the evening and at night, you can expect the formation of mist, fog, and stratus clouds in areas protected from the wind, but there will be no significant precipitation. The northwest and north wind will pick up in many places, and then the air movement will moderate. The temperature will be between minus 8 and 2 in the morning, and 3-9 degrees in the early afternoon.

