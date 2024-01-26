Liu Shaoang promotes the University of Debrecen from China

The University of Debrecen promotes itself with its student-athletes who are multiple Olympic, world and European champions. Liu Shaoang, Katinka Battai Sugár and Dorottya Pernyész also gave statements in the article.

Several time zones separate him from the University of Debrecen, but two-time Olympic champion speed skater Liu Shaoang diligently prepares for the state exam and writes his final thesis. The athlete of Hungarian origin living in China is now a graduate student of the sports and recreation organization department of the Faculty of Economics.

I definitely wanted to study sports. Since I had only heard good things about the University of Debrecen and knew that a lot of athletes go here, I also applied and to my great joy they welcomed me with open arms

– Liu Shaoang recalled the beginning of his studies.

Ádó’s mentor, Krisztina Dajnoki, said that although every student would have such a mentality, according to the deputy academic dean of the Faculty of Economics, the elite athlete’s attitude is very humble, and although they regularly keep in touch, review and schedule his subjects, things to study, and exams, her mentee, who has a little trouble with macroeconomics and microeconomics, does not need any help. he particularly likes subjects related to sports psychology and diplomacy, as well as sports nutrition and competition.

Due to the time difference, it is a little harder to keep up, but with the teachers and my mentor, we work very well together, we have a common chemistry. Whatever problem I have, whether by phone or in an online meeting, we can always reach each other. I usually receive the study materials by e-mail, and even though my colleagues offered their help, I can progress so easily with the mentor program that I have not needed it yet

– says the excellent athlete, who revealed that, of course, his thesis is also related to speed skating. He consults with his consultant on the subject weekly, and he was able to find time for the interview during such an online meeting.

He added that if he can continue to progress at this pace, he will be able to receive his diploma in June, and although he would very much like to continue his studies for the master’s degree, after the graduation ceremony he will focus all his energy on the Winter Olympics in Milan.

Sugár Battai is also preparing for the Olympics with full steam, so there is a good chance that the sports club of the University of Debrecen, DEAC, will also have an athlete at the 2024 World Games in Paris. The women’s epee team, which also includes Sugár, is collecting qualification points nicely, the Hungarian team recently won a bronze medal at the World Cup held in Algiers. While being an athlete, the two-time world champion is also collecting credits at the University of Debrecen, starting her fourth semester in recreation and lifestyle in February.

It has never happened that the course material came to my mind during a competition or training, but oddly enough, it happened during an exam that a competition flashed by

– said Sugár, who also juggles time and kilometers when it comes to training and studying.

I train with the national team two days a week in Debrecen and three days in Budapest, but I also try to go to the performances on Mondays and Fridays. I managed to make friends with my group mates on the first day, they are very open and helpful, but my tutor and mentor also give me all the necessary information and study material

– said the athlete, who is also interested in dietetics, and who is also helped by the mentoring program of the University of Debrecen to do well in competitions and exams.

In the article, Sugár Battai’s mentor, fin swimmer Dorottya Penyész, and Andrea Lenténé Puskás, deputy director of the UD Sports Science Coordination Institute, also speak.

(unideb.hu)