The Debrecen general assembly voted for free travel for students under the age of 14

According to the decision of the general assembly, from April 1, 2024, the public service contract between the Municipality of Debrecen County and DKV Debreceni Közlekedesi Zrt. for the provision of local passenger transport services by bus and fixed-track (tram, trolleybus) timetable will be amended by the public education company operating in Debrecen to ensure a free local public transport pass for children and students between the ages of 6 and 14 who have a kindergarten or student status in institutions – under the name Junior Debrecen City Card pass.

By January 31 of each year, DKV Zrt. prepares a report for its general assembly on the sale of the Junior Debrecen City Card pass and the costs incurred, based on which the municipality – within the framework of an agreement – separately reimburses DKV Zrt.