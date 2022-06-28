Family day was held at the children’s clinic in Debrecen

Folk games, handicrafts, skill and sports competitions, baby-mama gymnastics, and magic shows. With these programs, children and their families recovering at the Pediatric Clinic were welcomed on Saturday at the family day organized at the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen. Participants were also able to taste healthy food and get advice from experts on diabetes.

Saturday’s program was organized by the Children’s City Association. Founded 10 years ago, the NGO aims to make the daily lives of sick children happier with their events.

The coronavirus epidemic has significantly changed our daily lives in the last two years. The pandemic has made even difficult days even more difficult for families with children and healthcare workers in need of hospital treatment. The Children’s City Association organized a joint family day for the staff of the children’s clinic and its little patients so that we can do the healing of body and soul with the power of a smile and movement

– said Judit Kovácsné Vas, the managing director of the Children’s City Association.

On the family day, the children could craft, learn about different folk games, take part in skill and sports competitions, attend the Kanga baby-mama tournament, and try out the bouncy castle and basketball. In addition, the families were entertained by the magician, the presentation of the Hortobágy Bird Park, and the Kíváncsi Katica fairytale band in the area in front of the children’s clinic.

Meanwhile, healthy food in the kitchen was prepared, including eggplant, avocado, cheese and egg cream, gluten-free meatballs, and various salads with the support of the Women for Cancer, Disabled and Chronically Ill Children, a dietitian led by enthusiastic parents Marica Serfőző.

At the Pediatric Clinic, we care for about 250 children with diabetes. We organize a cooking kitchen for them and their families on a regular basis, 6-8 times a year, as they are the ones who need to learn how to make healthy food, and how to count carbohydrates. Today, however, more and more overweight people live in Hungary, so it is important for them to learn how to live healthier lives. So now we presented all this to the participants of the family day

– explained Enikő Felszeghy, assistant professor.

In addition to the volunteers of the non-governmental organizations, the employees of the OTP regional center also took part in the organization of the family day.

