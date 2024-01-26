People attacked money carriers in Debrecen: the defendants were brought to court

According to the indictment, the Georgian defendants, who have just been brought before a court in Debrecen, also committed crimes in Nyíregyháza and Debrecen.

On January 25, 2024, the Debrecen Court held a preparatory session in the case of the defendants who were charged by the prosecutor’s office with the crime of group robbery and other crimes.

During the preparatory session, the prosecutor presented the indictment. In the event of a confession and a waiver of the right to a trial, the prosecution made a so-called moderate motion against the defendants – 10 years in prison for the first accused, and 5 years in prison for his partner – regarding the duration of the punishment. The prosecutor also proposed that the court expel one of them permanently and the other for 10 years from the territory of Hungary.

The defendants – with the help of an interpreter – denied committing the crime and staying in the country at the preparatory session, they did not waive their right to a trial, so the judge referred the case to a trial.

According to the indictment, the Nyíregyháza incident took place on March 26, 2018. A man working in a local currency exchange went to work in the morning by car, parked in a nearby shopping center, and returned around 6 p.m. At that time, the two Georgian defendants and their unknown companion, who were waiting nearby, pulled up next to him with their car, two got out, and one of them started towards the man. While his companion took the man’s sports bag from the vehicle, the car was then searched. The victim tried to retrieve his valuables, but the two perpetrators attacked him and then drove away with the bag. During the abuse, the man suffered injuries that healed within eight days and caused nearly HUF 80,000 in damage, which was not reimbursed.

On the morning of October 7, 2019, the younger accused went to a shopping center in Debrecen with three unknown companions, which he had previously observed. Early in the morning, a money transport vehicle arrived at the parking garage, and the two men sitting in it had to take the cash collected in different currencies, worth a total of nearly HUF 54 million, to the bank, which they put in two carrier bags.

The perpetrators were waiting nearby, and when the transporters got into the vehicle, the three unknown perpetrators attacked them. One of them hit the driver, who started to defend himself, so the perpetrator pulled him out of the vehicle by his legs. The man stood up, and tried to resist, but could not retrieve the stolen bag. Meanwhile, his accomplice broke the window next to the other man with a drill and took the bag from him.

The perpetrators fled the scene, changing vehicles several times. During the incident, the two men transporting valuables suffered injuries that healed within eight days. The money exchange company was not reimbursed.

The investigation against the unknown companions of the accused continues. The hearing of the criminal case at the Debrecen Court of Justice will continue on March 14, 2024, with the questioning of the accused, witnesses and victims.

(Debreceni Nap)