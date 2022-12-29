Hungry winter guests are already waiting for the birdhouses placed in the Big Forest

Back in October, the 16-station promenade created in the Big Forest area in Debrecen was handed over. In addition to the birdhouses, a butterfly house, a frog house, an insect hotel and a perch were also placed on the walkway, the inhabitants of the forest are already familiar with these, but there is also a birdhouse that the residents has moved into.

We have received recent recordings of these:

The bird habitat park walkway is the result of a unique innovation: 16 stations were created along the walkway in the park forest, and different types of birdhouses were placed everywhere. The silhouette of a bird on one of the poles draws attention to the bird, and with the help of the QR code on it, those interested can start a short video recording, in which experts talk about the bird species in question.

debreceninap.hu

Photos: MTI/Zsolt Czeglédi