Luca Márkus, born in Debrecen, received the Éva Ruttkai memorial ring

This year, Márkus Luca won the Éva Ruttkai memorial ring for her performances in the performances Incognito and ‘Szeget szeggel’ based on a secret vote of the Vígszínház company, the theater informed MTI on Wednesday.

As recalled, the Éva Ruttkai memorial ring was founded in 1986 by the daughter of the actress, Júlia Gábor, in memory of her mother, the Kossuth Prize-winning actress and legendary artist of the Vígszínház. Any artist of the theater can receive the award, even several times, for outstanding artistic performance during the given calendar year.

This year, the actors of the Vígszínház recognized Márkus Lucá’s performance in the performances Incognito and ‘Szeget szeggel’ with a commemorative ring. The award was presented by Júlia Gábor and her husband, theater historian Gábor Szigethy, on the stage of the Vígszínház on December 27 after the performance “The Visit of the Old Lady”, they wrote in the announcement.

Márkus Luca was born in Debrecen, and between 2015 and 2020 she was a student at the University of Theater and Film in the class of László Marton, Géza D. Hegedűs and Péter Forgács. She spent her theater internship at Vígszínház, where she has been a company member since 2020.

As an outstanding talent of her age, thanks to her excellent acting skills and hard work, she became a leading actress of the Vígszínház in a few years. Her great talent for portraying characters is shown in the role of Susanja in The Emperor of the West. The audience can admire her excellent singing voice, powerful stage presence and sensitive acting in The Great Gatsby, and she enchants the audience with her charm and humor as the Squire of the Attic. In The Seagull, she shows Nyina, a goal-oriented, self-aware, unpredictable, sassy, free, but at the same time infinitely fragile girl – they emphasized in the announcement.

As they said, in Incognito, one of the latest productions of the Pesti Theatre, she plays several characters in a virtuoso manner, and in ‘Szeget Szeggel’, she plays Isabella, vulnerable to power and masculinity, yet determined.

She plays a teenage girl forced to grow up in a cruel world. In 2021, she was awarded the Irén Varsányi memorial ring for her mature, deep understanding of people. She has appeared in several series and films in recent years, including such successful and popular productions as Csak theater es más nemí, Korhataros szerelem, János Tóth, Egynyári kaland, A tanár, a Blokád and A besúgó – they recalled in the announcement.

In 1987, the company was the first to award Géza Tordy with the Éva Ruttkai memorial ring decorated with the actress’ signature. Enikő Eszenyi, Iván Darvas, Vera Pap, László Gálffi, Éva Igó, and Béla Fesztbaum later received the recognition.

