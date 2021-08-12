Hungary Records 80 New Covid Infections, No Deaths

Fully 80 new coronavirus infections were registered over the past 24 hours, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Wednesday, noting there were no deaths.

So far 5,658,623 people have received a first jab, while 5,497,599 have been fully vaccinated. The number of active infections has declined to 18,824, while hospitals are treating 79 Covid patients, 15 of whom need respiratory assistance. There are 1,233 people in official quarantine, while 6,407,283 tests have been officially carried out. Since the first outbreak, 810,126 infections have been registered, while fatalities have risen to 30,037. Fully 761,265 people have made a recovery. So far, most infections have been registered in Budapest and Pest County, followed by the counties of Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén, Győr-Moson-Sopron and Hajdú-Bihar.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay