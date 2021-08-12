Almost 60% of Pest County Social Care Home Residents Receive Covid Booster Jab

Close to 60% of social care home residents in Pest County have received a Covid-19 booster shot so far, with more residents set to receive a third jab over the coming period, the county government commissioner said on Wednesday.

Hungarians who are four months past their second Covid jab can get a booster shot from August 1. Richárd Tarnai said that so far almost all care home residents and staff in the county have indicated that they intend to get the booster. “I encourage everyone to get the third dose, because the virus is likely to spread faster in the autumn,” he said. So far some 52,000 Hungarians have received a Covid-19 booster shot and some 64,000 have registered for one, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Tuesday.

