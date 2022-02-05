A Minibus Overturned on Road 51, Ten Cars Collided on M1 Motorway

Police reported two serious accidents on Saturday morning.

A minibus on road no. 51 in the Dunavarsány area overturned on February 5th, 2022 around 7 p.m.

The 10 people traveling in the vehicle, including the 36-year-old driver from Szigethalom, were injured, two according to the available data, seriously and eight more easily. During the site investigation and rescue work, the police closed the affected section of the road in its entirety, and the traffic was diverted towards Dunavarsány.

They also write that the M1 motorway has been completely closed due to a mass accident at Lébény. According to the available information, ten cars collided and several were injured in the accident. Police closed both lanes on that section of road for the duration of the technical rescue and site investigation.

