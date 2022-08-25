A motorcyclist was permanently disabled in an accident in Debrecen

The Traffic Police Sub-Department of the Hajdúnánási Police Department conducted proceedings against a resident of Debrecen due to the well-founded suspicion of having committed a misdemeanor by negligently causing a road accident resulting in permanent disability. According to the investigation data, the suspect was driving a truck towards Újszentmargita on road 3315 on the morning of April 21, 2021, when he drove onto the curb due to carelessness. The vehicle then skidded and drifted into the opposite lane, where it collided with a motorcyclist.

During the accident, the driver of the car suffered minor injuries, while the driver of the motorcycle sustained permanent disabilities. The Hajdúnánás police officers carried out the necessary procedural actions and sent the resulting documents to the competent prosecutor’s office.

