The intoxicated defendant took the victim’s car without permission and caused an accident near Tiszacsege

The Debrecen Traffic Prosecutor’s Office charged the men who wanted to drive with the victim’s car for the crime of arbitrarily taking a vehicle and other crimes, but the defendant driving the vehicle caused an accident and then left the scene without stopping.

According to the indictment, in the early afternoon of September 24, 2021, the two defendants were walking in the vicinity of a car repair shop in Balmazújváros, where the older man, who was under the influence of intoxicants, noticed an open car parked in front of the shop, which contained the ignition key. After that, the older defendant told his younger companion that they were going for a drive, and then both got into the vehicle. It was driven by the older man and they were moving in the direction of Tiszacsege when the defendant collided tangentially with the left side of the passenger car driving in front of him, and then drove on without stopping. During his escape, he broke a pole holding a road traffic sign but continued on his way even after that. The driver of the innocent car went after the accused and tried to stop the car. Shortly after that, one of the wheels of the passenger car that caused the accident suffered a flat tire, so it stopped. After the stop, the younger defendant got out of the car and ran away from the scene, while the driver of the innocent car detained his older companion at the scene until police action was taken.

The accused driving the car broke several KRESZ rules, however, no personal injuries occurred during the accident. The investigation of the case was conducted by the Balmazújváros Police Department.

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office charged the older defendant with the crime of arbitrarily taking a vehicle, the offense of driving while intoxicated and the offense of failure to act, while the younger man with multiple relapses was charged with the crime of arbitrarily taking a vehicle as an accessory to the crime at the Debrecen District Court. In the indictment, the district attorney’s office recommended a suspended prison sentence and a ban on driving on the road for the older defendant, while the younger defendant was sentenced to imprisonment.

ugyeszseg.hu