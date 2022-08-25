The rescue station in Debrecen offered a large wall surface to graffiti artists

It’s been quite a few years since young people who thought they were artists climbed into the yard of the Debrecen Emergency Station and painted their works on the garage wall. Although the station manager did not reward this at the time, he now came up with an interesting idea, writes the National Ambulance Service on its social media page. He would offer the busy street frontage of the university town to talents who could make the garage unique with graffiti works of the same taste as the ambulances.

Artists are invited to apply until September 15 (through the front door) in person and at the address info@mentok.hu, subject: #graffiti.

debreceninap.hu