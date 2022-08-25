Man from Debrecen stayed in a hotel for ten days and then ran away

The man who was asked by the receptionist to settle the bill after 10 days of lodging and meals ran away from a hotel in Nyíregyháza without paying, the Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg County Prosecutor’s Office reported.

The man from Debrecen checked in at a hotel in Nyíregyháza in March 2022, where he continuously extended his stay and spent 10 nights.

When the receptionist informed him that he could not stay at the hotel any longer and that he needed to settle his bill, the defendant stated that

he has no cash, but he would take the bill to his employer and come back to settle it. The receptionist did not allow this, so the man left the hotel citing a phone call, and then ran away without paying.

The man misled the hotel employee by saying that he would pay for the accommodation and restaurant consumption incurred during his stay, but the defendant did not intend to do this when he moved in, and accumulated a total of HUF 277,000 in debt.

The prosecutor’s office accuses him of fraud and proposed a suspended prison sentence against him, with the requirement that he compensate for the damage caused.

debreceninap.hu

Picture: illustration.