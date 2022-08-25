Our reader: what will happen to these half-dead trees between Debrecen and Hajdúsámson?

An outrageous sight greets cyclists leaving Debrecen in the direction of Hajdúsámson – our reader reported.

Leaving the Debrecen sign, along the new bike path, the planted trees are dry, half-dried, and broken. Will someone take care of their replacement or possible rescue? Is there an owner of this case in this city? Or is this already the result of one of the projects carried out within the framework of the Green City Debrecen program?

Best regards:

K. Géza

We will try to find out if…

