Mosquitoes will be reduced in Hajdú-Bihar county this week

This week, mosquitoes will be reduced on 110,000 hectares in 516 settlements in 14 counties, the National Directorate General for Disaster Management told MTI on Monday.

According to the announcement, as in recent weeks, professionals will eliminate mosquitoes with intensive treatments in the coming days. Extensive biological larval control has taken place in the national mosquito control program since the spring, and treatments against adult mosquitoes also began in early June.

During the week there will be a decrease along the Danube in the Mosonmagyaróvár, Győr and Dunaújváros regions, in several settlements of the Danube Bend, in the Csepel Island area, around Szekszárd, Baja and Mohács, and in the waterfront area of ​​the capital, along the Tisza in Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg county, in the vicinity of Lake Tisza, in the Szolnok region, as well as in the settlements along the Ipoly, as well as in many areas of Baranya, Hajdú-Bihar and Vas counties.

The applied product is harmless to humans, warm-blooded animals and plants in the applied amount, just over half a liter per hectare is sprayed from it and the active ingredient degrades a few hours after application – they wrote.