Athletes from Debrecen won four championship titles on Sunday

Hanga Klekner (pictured) finished first in the pole vault, Luca Kozák on the 100 barrier, Réka Szilágyi in the javelin throw, and Máté Koroknai on the 400 barrier in the first place at the Gyulai István Athletics Stadium in Debrecen – writes the Debrecen Sports Center.

The athletes of the Debrecen Sports Center-Sports School performed excellently on the closing day of the 126th Hungarian Athletics Championships.

Hanga Klekner (photo) won the pole vault with a new individual peak (4.25), ahead of Petra Garamvölgyi from Pécs, who finished in second place with a new Hungarian U20 record (4.20). There were no surprises on the 400 hurdles either, Máté Koroknai beat Nikolász Csókás (ARAK UP Academy), who came in second, for more than two seconds (49.77). This time, his brother Tibor was able to receive the bronze medal.

Luca Kozák, the sure Olympic participant and also the defending champion, proved to be the fastest in the finals at the 100 hurdles after the preliminary race, the DSC-SI class became the gold medalist with her gold-medalized club partner Gréta Kerekes (13.06). Réka Szilágyi, who defended her championship title (60.67), could not be squeezed in the women’s javelin throw either.

The other five-ring quota, Zita Kácser, finished third with this year’s best (10: 19.94) in the 3,000-meter hurdles. Sámuel Hodossy-Takács, who recently won the U20 championship, repeated his result from last year and is still the third adult in the high jump (2.12).

The Debrecen Sportcentrum-Sportiskola closed the Hungarian championship with 5 gold, 1 silver and 4 bronze medals – the news of the institution ends.

debreceninap.hu