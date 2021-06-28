Selective waste collectors are distributed in Tiszacsege

Selective waste collection containers, which can be ordered free of charge, arrived in Tiszacsege, the city municipality announced in its community registration.

Trash cans are distributed at the following times:

-2021. Wednesday, June 30 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

-2021. Friday 2 July from 8 am to 12 noon,

-2021. Monday, July 5 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

-2021. Tuesday, July 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: 4066 Tiszacsege, Fő u. 69-71., Courtyard of Tiszacsege Communal Service Organization.

All property owners with a permanent address in Tiszacsege, who have a contract with NHSZ Tisza Kft.

debreceninap.hu