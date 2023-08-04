Galiba Children’s Festival: 200 free programs for families

The family-focused event of the Debrecen Flower Carnival, the Galiba Children’s Festival, provides nearly 200 free, exciting and interactive programs for children for four days in the country’s only classic Amusement Park between August 17 and 20.

During adventures based around the theme of time travel, children can take part in a dino show, try games that evoke historical eras, and take part in exciting programs that evoke the future. There are also handicrafts, sports shows, stage productions and concerts, which are guaranteed to be memorable by the special atmosphere of the 65-year-old Nagyerdei Kultúrpark amusement park.

Time travel from dinos to robots

During the time travel provided by the programs, the children fall back into the events of the past while gaining a glimpse of the future, so they can find the connection between the past, the present and the future.

The coolest program element of the Galiba Children’s Festival takes the participants back to prehistoric times: at the Ripp-Ropp DÍNÓ SHOW, a 4-meter-long and 2-meter-high former gigantic creature comes to life, and through Jurassic World: Blue VR, in the company of the friendliest predator from the new film series you can explore the virtual fossil park. In the same theme, the 10D dino cinema or the dino painting will certainly be a favorite of the children, and the dino snacks of the Ripp-Ropp mini restaurant created with the support of Marnevall may also become a favorite of the children.

The runner-up for the title of “The cutest program” is the Csibém Csibefutam sponsored by Tranzit-Food, where toddlers aged 2-5 jump on two wheels and test their skills on the KRESZ (Uniform Regulation of Road Provisions) track of the Amusement Park. Entries have already started on the website of the Debrecen Flower Carnival, and applications are constantly being received.

Every day of the children’s festival, the guided amusement park experience tour will provide a truly special experience for the visitors, during which the participants will have the opportunity to get to know the Nagyerde Cultural Park, which is celebrating its 65th birthday this year. The tour holds excitement for children and adults alike, as they can learn many interesting facts about nostalgic games and innovations, and get to know the rich history of the Amusement Park, which has been entertaining people for more than six decades. What’s more, the games come alive in the evenings: the evening amusement park, the LED and ROBOT SHOW, the galiba disco, the starry sky and the mini planetarium fill the night with lights, among others.

In addition to the fun games, the festival focuses on musical programs every year, which reflect the downtown atmosphere of the Debrecen Flower Carnival. Among others, the Izkiri band, the Debrecen Zenede Children’s Brass Band, the Garrison and the Emergency Police Band will perform at the Galib, but the Debrecen Dixieland Jazz Band will also play real New Orleans joyous music. In addition to all of this, during the four days of Galiba, fair comedians can appear anywhere and at any time, and the wonderful drumming of the Agyagbanda band fills the spaces around the games with fair attractions.

The international artists of the flower carnival parade, the parade formations of the German Stelzen-Art, will mesmerize the audience in front of the Enchanted Castle in their impressive circus costumes, and the Huaxing group will entertain the children with the mystical, serpentine dragons of China.

There will be no shortage of costumes! The Déri Museum introduces history with medieval presentations and interactive games: period presentations, costumes, dress-up and knightly games await visitors every day of the week at the military camp built on the hilltop.

Board games are experiencing a renaissance among both children and adults! The Reflexshop and What are we playing? you can choose from dozens of board games, where all ages are guaranteed to find something new to try.

At the Galiba Children’s Festival, it tries to bring sports and a healthy lifestyle closer to the little ones through playful tasks. The talents of the sports schools in Debrecen take care of and support the younger generations at the festival year after year, and the different dance schools present the most diverse forms of movement, from dance to acrobatic elements, which give children the impetus to try and fall in love with new forms of movement. This year, Frutti and Veggi will also join the festival: the Friss Tsapat will come with a huge, interactive playhouse, lots of fruits and vegetables, where you can even make smoothies from healthy ingredients while riding your bike.

The Galiba Children’s Festival features a wide variety of crafts: children can take part in a cookie workshop, face painting, time capsule making, lucky coin making and archaeological adventures, among other things, and they can also join the Csodakutya Foundation’s sensitizing sessions, where they can learn about the healing role of canine therapy.

At the festival again this year, you can meet the always brave firefighters, soldiers and policemen, who arrive with their amazing tools and vehicles, which adventurous children can even try out during the Galiba.

Those interested can find out about the current news and programs of the Galiba Children’s Festival from the Facebook event.

PROGRAMS

August 17 (Thursday)

14:00 Amusement park walk: Experience tour in the 65-year-old Nagyerdei Kultúrpark amusement park

14:00 Agóra Debrecen’s program: Spy on the sun with binoculars!

15:00 Dance Universe TSE

15:30 Agóra Debrecen program: Space Physics Show

16:00 Debrecen Zenede Children’s Brass Band: Térezene concert

16:30 Pirouette Dance Studio

17:00 Galiba Road Bike Race: Csibém Csibefutum with the support of Tranzit-Food

18:00 Iszkiri Orchestra: Five-star concert

All-day programs: Zöldkör: The natural values of the Big Forest of Debrecen, Time travel to 2050: GreenBox photography, Viking camp, photo theater, police mini KRESZ track

August 18 (Friday)

14:00 Amusement park walk: Experience tour in the 65-year-old Nagyerdei Kultúrpark amusement park

15:00 Martial arts presentation

15:00 What shall we play? Easy board games for the whole family!

15:30 Galiba Company: Fabulous time travel

16:30 Emergency Police Band: Live music concert

17:00 Martial arts presentation

17:00 Csodakutya Foundation: Sensitization session with therapy dogs

17:30 LESZ Dance Dance and Sports Association

18:00 Galiba Company: Matyi Lúdas

19:00 Night at the Amusement Park: LED and Robot Show, starry and mini planetarium, Happy-Time Dance Society, Zumba, Gidrán presentation

All-day programs: Jurassic World: Blue VR experience with the support of Ripp-Ropp Jura snacks and Marnevall; Dress up and become a painting! Viking camp, photo theater, military show, flame knights

August 19 (Saturday)

10:00 Martial arts presentation

10:00 What shall we play? Easy board games for the whole family!

10:00 Wing Tsun Kung Fu

10:30 Lúdas Matyi rehearsal: Who will be the Matyi of the year?

11:00 Ripp-Ropp DINO SHOW – With the support of Ripp-Ropp Jura snacks and Marnevall

12:00 Feeling Dance and Cheer Association

13:00 Ripp-Ropp DÍNÓ SHOW – With the support of Ripp-Ropp Jura snacks and Marnevall

14:00 Garagulya Gólyalabas: A clever Hungarian child

14:00 DEMKI: Following our folk traditions

15:00 Ripp-Ropp DINO SHOW – With the support of Ripp-Ropp Jura snacks and Marnevall

16:00 Krisztián Budai: Drumming in prehistoric times

16:30 Clay band: Music and dance teaser

17:00 DVSC Football Academy

17:30 Balance Dance School

18:00 New Orleans atmosphere

18:30 Dixie Zenetöri – Debrecen Dixieland Jazz Band

19:00 Martial arts presentation

19:30 Stelzen-Art style circus

All-day programs: Jurassic World: Blue VR experience with the support of Ripp-Ropp Jura snacks and Marnevall, TikTok Reflex game, western time travel, KisMaszat – prehistoric cave painting, Frutti and Veggi, the Fresh Team!

August 20 (Sunday)

14:00 Amusement park walk: Experience tour in the 65-year-old Nagyerdei Kultúrpark amusement park

15:00 MH Debrecen Garrison Band: Terezene concert

15:30 Superstar Cheerleading and Dance Association

16:00 Nest Orchestra

16:30 Dragon dance – Huaxing Arts Group

17:00 Debrecen Freestyle Dance Club Dance and Sports Association

18:00 Duó Trió Golyalábas Street Theater – Fair attractions

19:00 Martial arts presentation

All-day programs: Jurassic World: Blue VR experience with the support of Ripp-Ropp Jura snacks and Marnevall, TikTok Reflex game, Europe Direct Playground, western time travel, Frutti and Veggi, the Fresh Team!, Peaceful Misses walk, archers

Permanent programs

Ripp-Ropp mini restaurant – With the support of the Ripp-Ropp product range and Marnevall • Handicraft activities – With the support of the Ripp-Ropp product range and Marnevall: emotional puzzle, fabulous cookie making, dino painting, archaeological adventures, time capsule making, lucky coin making, Galiba mascot making, time travel games and face painting • Medieval playground • Period costumes and toys from the Déri Museum • Street of Crafts • University of Debrecen: graduation games • International School of Debrecen: passport making games • Logiscool: School of the digital world • Reflexshop and Mensa HungarIQa: family board games • Sport Arena

A detailed description of the programs and their daily breakdown can be found on the debreceniviragkarneval.hu page.

