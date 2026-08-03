University of Debrecen introduces energy-saving measures amid extreme heat

Starting August 1, the University of Debrecen has introduced a series of energy-saving measures to help reduce electricity consumption during the ongoing extreme heatwave and the resulting surge in energy demand.

The university’s measures include:

Turning off the decorative lighting on university buildings.

Limiting the use of air conditioning systems.

Reducing the operating hours of certain educational buildings, with some facilities being temporarily closed outside shortened opening hours.

Operating fountains for shorter periods.

Patient care services at the university’s healthcare facilities will continue to operate as normal. In the event of power outages, the university’s emergency response plan will be implemented to ensure uninterrupted medical services.

The university’s technical and facilities management teams are continuously monitoring the situation and will take any additional measures if necessary, while hoping that the public electricity supply remains stable.

According to current plans, the decorative lighting of the University’s Main Building and the Nagyerdei Water Tower, as well as the fountain on University Square, will operate normally between August 18 and 20.

(unideb.hu)