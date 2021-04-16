Palkovics: Government Committed to University-Centric Innovation System

Hungary’s government is committed to creating a university-centric innovation system in the interest of boosting the country’s competitiveness and ensuring sustainable development, the minister of innovation and technology said at the opening of an online conference organised by the European University for Well-Being (EUniWell), in which universities presented innovative research projects carried out as part of an initiative by EUniWell in collaboration with Budapest’s medical Semmelweis University.

The initiative aimed at improving the quality of life of European citizens also involves the University of Birmingham, the Netherlands’ Leiden University, Sweden’s Linnaeus University, the University of Nantes, the University of Cologne and the University of Florence.

László Palkovics said there were many Hungarian universities taking part in the European Universities initiative aimed at the creation of university networks across the EU. The 41 existing networks include a total of 11 Hungarian higher education institutions, Palkovics said, noting that this was a significant number by regional comparison. Altogether ten Hungarian universities have been awarded 4.3 billion forints (EUR 12.0m) in support for the next three-year period as part of the EU scheme, he said. The innovation and technology ministry will add another 826 million forints to that sum, he added. Palkovics also welcomed the doubling of the Erasmus+ scheme’s budget compared with the 2014-2020 funding cycle.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay