Construction Sector Output Falls By 16.1% in February

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Output of Hungary’s construction sector declined by an annual 16.1% in February, albeit from a high base, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said.

 

In the base period, output rose by 5.8%, before months of contraction as the industry was impacted by the pandemic. Output of the building segment fell by 16.7% in February, and civil engineering output dropped by 15.0%. In a month-on-month comparison, output fell a seasonally and working day-adjusted 11.7%. In absolute terms, construction sector output came to 238.1 billion forints (EUR 663.1m) for the month. The building segment accounted for around 62% of the total.

 

