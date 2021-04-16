PM Congratulates Real Madrid Chief on Re-Election

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, the founder of Hungary’s Puskás Akadémia, congratulated Florentino Pérez on his re-election as president of Real Madrid.

In his letter published on Puskás Akadémia’s website, Orbán said that Pérez’s decades-long experience would help the Spanish club retain its place among the most successful of the world. Orbán said that under Pérez’s leadership, joint efforts had been made to preserve the memory of Hungarian soccer legend Ferenc Puskás and soccer ties between Hungary and Spain had grown stronger. He also said he was proud that Hungary had been the first country in Europe to set up a RealTanoda programme to train young Hungarian football talents. “I trust that we will be able to further elevate our successful cooperation in the near future,” the prime minister said.

