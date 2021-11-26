Katinka Hosszú Has Recovered From Coronavirus

A week ago, Katinka Hosszú shared the news on her social network that she had caught the coronavirus.

She got the vaccination long before the Olympics, taking her first jab in late February. Then the second one in early April. She was vaccinated for the second time by Béla Merkely, she was vaccinated with Pfizer both times, Blikk writes.

Last week, the three-time Olympic champion said on her Facebook page that she had the coronavirus. Katinka recovered quickly and is now perfectly fine, nothing proves this better than the video she shared on her social network recently.



