Bence Sós, the self-educated footballer of DVSC, received an unexpected offer and transferred to Serbia

Bence Sós, the club’s 29-year-old, self-educated footballer, transferred from DVSC to the Topolya team in the Serbian top flight.

Bence Sós returned to the city of Cívis in the summer of 2020, he played his 100th NB I game as a DVSC player, and in November 2021 he celebrated in an away match against Újpest. Last season, he played in 24 top-flight matches, scoring 2 goals and 4 assists.

We work every day to bring you, the fans, closer to the club and to be open to you. I would like you to know that Bence Sós’ agent arrived in Debrecen on Saturday morning and we signed the contract. That evening, the player received an unexpected offer from another European club. Considering everything Bence has done for the club, we didn’t want to deprive him of the opportunity to play abroad. The decision was very difficult for us, we discussed it with the management and the coaching staff. We have come to the conclusion that such an offer only occurs once, so we do not want to prevent it. Bence is one of the most positive professional footballers I have ever worked with. I wish him the best of luck in this new chapter of his life and career! Thank you, Sosi!

– Hayk Hovakimyan, DVSC sports director, told the fans on the club’s website.

(Debreceni Nap)