Dzsudzsák Balázs place at the DVSC has been decided

Balázs Dzsudzsák extended his contract by one year with VSC Debreceni, which is part of the football OTP Bank League and is starting in the qualifiers of the Conference League.

Between 2004 and 2008, and since his return three years ago, Dzsudzsák played a total of 148 matches and scored 54 goals in the colors of Debrecen. According to the DVSC website, the team captain’s agreement runs until next summer.

Dzudzsák played 109 times for the Hungarian national team, making him the top player in the national team.

Even now, I signed the new contract with the greatest possible joy. We have had a very good season, we managed to reach the podium, so we can prepare for the Conference League Qualifier. By the end of the championship, we set viewership records, which I am particularly happy about. And it was fantastic that 15,000 of us celebrated together at the last game. I am also excited for the next season. The team is finally successful and the fans are looking forward to the weekend matches. We play great football and the coaching staff is also great, which makes it even more enjoyable for me to start another season. I am in an environment where both the dressing room and the staff encourage me to be even more motivated. I am very proud to be the team captain of the DVSC, and I hope that with my leadership we will improve and move forward this year as well, because this is Debrecen!

– said Dzsudzsák to the club’s website, who will play in the honorable number 10 jersey next season.

(Debreceni Nap)