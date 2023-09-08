Two-day, four-race dirt bike Speed-Weekend in Debrecen

A two-day, four-race Speed-Weekend international dirt bike competition will be held on Saturday and Sunday at the Perényi Pál Silakmotor Stadium in Debrecen.

Deputy mayor Lajos Barcsa (Fidesz-KDNP) said that this year was very successful from the point of view of sports, as three more competitions will be held in addition to the three so far, which fills the city with pride. He pointed out that the number of spectators is increasing, today, after the matches of the DVSC football team, the dirt bike races are the most visited with an average audience of 4,000.

He also added that the stadium is in good hands, as thanks to SpeedWolf Kft., it was possible to increase the comfort of the visitors.

Managing director Norbert Baráth noted that those coming to the competitions will not be bored, this is ensured by the more than 30 competitors coming from 13 countries – apart from Europe, Japan and Australia.

The competition promises to be exciting, as dirt bikes of almost the same ability will clash in the 250 and 500 cubic centimeter categories. The manager is confident that they can celebrate a Hungarian race victory on Sunday.

Norbert Baráth announced that according to the agreement concluded with the Debrecen Vocational Training Center (BSZC), 200 students will be granted admission.

Sándor Szilágyi, the general director of the BSZC, said that he has been following the Debrecen slag engine races since the 1980s, and they support the sport wholeheartedly. He added: their 14-year-old student, Zoltán Lovas, is competing in the 250 cubic centimeter category, and this will be his first competition.

