Párbeszéd Opposes Government Reopening of Kindergartens, Schools

The opposition Párbeszéd party has called on the government to withdraw its decision to fully reopen kindergartens, adding that younger pupils in primary schools should be allowed to stay home beyond that date.

Bence Tordai told an online press conference that the government’s decision to reopen kindergartens and primary schools affected some 660,000 kindergarten children and lower graders, as well as 1.2 million parents. He added that many “responsible” parents would probably keep their children at home and many teachers would not return to the classroom either. Tordai asked parents to put safety first and send their children back to school only if their supervision cannot be ensured in any other way.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay