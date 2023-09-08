Clear, sunny, summer weather will remain during the weekend

Clear, sunny, dry, summery weather will remain on the weekend as well – according to the national medium-term forecast of the National Meteorological Service.



On Friday, cloudless or clear weather is expected without precipitation, and the air movement will remain mainly weak or moderate. The highest daytime temperature is between 26 and 31 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, the weather will be clear and sunny without precipitation, the northeast and east winds will remain moderate. The minimum temperature is mostly between 9 and 15, and the maximum is between 26 and 30 degrees.

Sunday also cleared, and sunny weather is expected without precipitation. Air movement remains weak or moderate. The temperature is mostly between 9 and 15 degrees in the morning and 26 and 31 degrees in the afternoon.

(MTI)

Photo: Yvette Frank