According to the weather forecast, the first day of September will be cloudy and windy with about 20 Celsius.

On Wednesday, it may rain in many places at first, but in the afternoon the clouds will move to the east. September starts with windy weather, strong, a stormy northwest wind is expected in many places. Temperature will be around 20 degrees.

On Thursday, the weather will be sunny with about 19-25 Celsius. In some places strong north wind can occur.

idokep.hu