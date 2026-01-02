More snow and a cold snap expected in the coming days

Unsettled weather is forecast for the first weekend of the year, with rain, sleet, and snow expected in several areas. From Friday, temperatures will drop, with daytime highs on Sunday ranging only between -1°C and 4°C, while nights will also be frosty, according to a forecast from HungaroMet Nonprofit Zrt.

On Friday, cloud cover will continue to thicken. Most rain and showers are expected in the southern and southeastern parts of the country, but from the afternoon, as the precipitation zone moves south, the chance of sleet and snow will increase. Meanwhile, in the northwestern and northern regions, the clouds may thin, allowing for some filtered sunshine, although from late evening the chance of mixed precipitation will also rise in the north. Winds from the south and southwest will gradually weaken. Daytime highs will generally range between 1°C and 8°C, though areas along the northern border may remain a few degrees colder.

On Saturday, cloud cover will temporarily decrease from the north, and the sun may appear for a few hours in northern Hungary. However, during the second half of the day, clouds will thicken again across the country. Snow will dominate in the north, with sleet and rain further south, and in the morning some freezing rain cannot be ruled out in the transitional zone. During the day, precipitation chances will temporarily decrease from the north, but by evening scattered snow can occur again in the northern regions. Winds from the west and northwest will occasionally strengthen. Minimum temperatures will generally range from -4°C to 1°C, though in sheltered, less cloudy northern areas it could be a few degrees colder. Daytime highs will be between 0°C and 5°C.

On Sunday, mostly heavily cloudy or overcast conditions are expected, with cloud cover decreasing from the north, while along the southern border it will remain mostly cloudy. Snowfall may occur in isolated areas, with the chance of precipitation increasing further south. Winds from the west and northwest may be occasionally gusty. Minimum temperatures will range between -6°C and 0°C, and daytime highs between -1°C and 4°C.

Picture: November 22, 2024