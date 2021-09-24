Hungary Records 526 New Covid Infections, Two Deaths

Two patients died of a Covid-related illness in the past 24 hours, while 526 new coronavirus infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Thursday.

So far 5,869,259 people have received a first jab, while 5,600,425 have been fully vaccinated. Fully 667,000 Hungarians have received a booster jab. The number of active infections stands at 7,960, while hospitals are treating 411 Covid patients, 48 of whom need respiratory assistance. Since the first outbreak, 819,547 infections have been registered, while fatalities have risen to 30,145. Fully 781,442 people have made a recovery. There are 5,495 people in official quarantine, while 6,844,088 tests have been officially carried out.

