Green Railway Developments in Focus

Environmentally friendly and energy efficient railway projects will be the cornerstone of the government’s transport developments over the next 10-15 years, a state secretary of the innovation and technology ministry said on Thursday.

Tamás Schanda, speaking at the inauguration ceremony of a new first-class InterCity carriage developed by national railway company MÁV, said that sustainable developments required high-class transport infrastructure. Schanda said the government is spending 2,000 billion forints (EUR 5.6bn) on new trains to retain the network’s competitiveness and ensure a high level of services. The aim is to reduce the average age of engines and carriages to below 25 years through the purchase of new and efficient units, he added. The state secretary said building domestic capacities in sectors that make world-class products was a key pillar of the government’s patriotic economic policy, adding that railway carriage manufacture was part of a strategy that included boosting production in the defence and bus industries.

Concerning the new “IC+” carriages, Schanda said that the first 90 had been made at a cost of 40 billion forints (EUR 112.4m), and the ratio of Hungarian suppliers to the project was over 50%.

