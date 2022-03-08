Hungary Records 5,852 New Covid Infections, 150 Deaths Over Weekend

Altogether 150 patients died of a Covid-related illness over the weekend, while 5,852 new coronavirus infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Monday.

So far 6,397,455 people have received a first jab, while 6,175,674 have been double-jabbed. Fully 3,821,429 Hungarians have received a booster shot. The number of active infections went down to 129,137, while hospitals are treating 2,745 Covid-19 patients, 117 of whom are intubated on a ventilator. Since the first outbreak, 1,805,898 have been registered with the virus, while 44,436 deaths have been recorded. Fully 1,632,325 people have made a recovery.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay