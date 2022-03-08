EU Calls for Tenders for EUR 300 M Digitalisation Funding

The European Union’s Digital Europe Programme has called for tenders directly from companies and public players in member states, to avail themselves of funding totalling at 300 million euros aimed to support strategic digital capacities, the innovation and technology ministry, the programme’s coordinator in Hungary, said on Monday.

The programme focuses on supporting supercomputing, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, advanced digital skills, and ensuring a wide use of digital technologies across the economy and society as strategic fields, the ministry said. “The new tenders offer a great opportunity to speed up digitalisation in sectors that are key to economic growth. Among others, funding is available for introducing government services to make life more comfortable for citizens. Other tenders support experimental projects, such as the use of AI in policing or increasing cybersecurity in health care,” deputy state secretary Károly Solymár said. The tenders can be submitted until May 17.

