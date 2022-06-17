Sunny weather is expected this weekend

Sunny, warm, typically dry weather is expected over the weekend, according to the National Meteorological Service’s national medium-term forecast, which was submitted to MTI on Thursday.

A lot of sunshine is expected on Friday, but there may be showers and thunderstorms in some places during the day. The wind is getting stronger in several places, and strong, possibly stormy gusts can occur in the vicinity of thunderstorms. The lowest temperatures are usually between 13 and 18 degrees Celsius, but it can be colder in the northern valleys. The highest daytime temperatures can be expected between 24 and 29 degrees.

A lot of sunshine is expected on Saturday without rain. In some places, the north and northeast winds are picking up. The temperature is usually between 10 and 16 degrees in the morning and between 25 and 30 degrees in the afternoon.

Sunday will also be overwhelming, with sunny and dry weather. In Transdanubia, on the other hand, the wind is picking up in several places, and the wind is strengthening in the Fertő area. The minimum temperature is likely to be between 12 and 19 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is likely to be between 28 and 33 degrees Celsius.