73 percent of Hungarian voters agree that only cars with Hungarian license plates can be used to buy fuel at a discounted price, according to a poll conducted by the Nézőpont Intézet (Perspective Institute), the summary of which was sent to MTI on Friday.

Reminders: In Hungary, petrol can be purchased at a discounted price of HUF 480 for cars with Hungarian registration plates, compared to the foreign fuel price of HUF 800-1000 per liter. They added: that Brussels wants the abolition of the measure guaranteeing this, citing EU rules, but the Hungarian government wants to keep the provision protecting Hungarians.

The Nézőpont Intézet surveyed societal perceptions of emergency crisis management measures, and what voters think about the double price of gasoline.

According to the research, almost three-quarters of Hungarian voters – 73 percent – are in favor of buying discounted fuel only for cars with Hungarian license plates, and only one-fifth – 21 percent – do not agree with it.

The overwhelming majority of pro-government voters are in favor of the measure (87 percent) versus those who reject it more favorably (10 percent). The majority of left-wing voters (53 percent) also agree with the government’s measure, and 39 percent disagree with it, they said.

According to the survey, there is no significant difference between the opinion of voters in the capital and in the countryside in favor of the double petrol price: while 70% of Budapest residents support and 24% oppose it, 73% of those living outside Budapest agree and 21% disagree.

“Support for the discounted petrol price for cars with Hungarian number plates is strong in all social groups, which means a strong mandate for the government in the debate with Brussels,”

– the institute concluded.

A poll conducted by the Perspective Institute was conducted by telephone interviewing a thousand people between June 7 and 9. The sample for all surveys is representative of the population over 18 years of age by gender, age, region, type of settlement, and education. With a sample size of 1,000 participants and a 95 percent confidence level, the sampling error is 3.16 percent, the report said.