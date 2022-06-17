Euro area pension fund statistics: first quarter of 2022

Total assets of euro area pension funds decreased to €3,223 billion in the first quarter of 2022, from €3,354 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021. Investment fund shares accounted for 46.1% of the pension funds sector’s total assets in the first quarter of 2022. The second largest category of holdings was debt securities (26.3%), followed by equity (10.6%) (see respective transactions in Chart 1).

Holdings of investment fund shares decreased to €1,487 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2022 from €1,555 billion at the end of the previous quarter. Net sales of investment fund shares amounted to €38 billion in the first quarter of 2022, while price and other changes amounted to -€30 billion. Looking at the main type of investment fund shares, equity fund shares totalled €469 billion, with net sales of €27 billion.

Turning to pension funds’ holdings of debt securities, these decreased to €849 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2022 from €909 billion at the end of the previous quarter. Net sales of debt securities amounted to -€8 billion in the first quarter of 2022, while price and other changes amounted to -€53 billion. Looking at equity on the assets side, euro area pension funds’ holdings decreased to €342 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2022, from €361 billion at the end of the previous quarter. Net sales of equity stood at -€3 billion in the first quarter of 2022, while price and other changes stood at -€15 billion.



Data for main assets of euro area pension funds

In terms of the main liabilities, total pension entitlements of pension funds amounted to €2,629 billion in the first quarter of 2022, down from €2,802 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021. Defined benefit pension schemes amounted to €2,108 billion, accounting for 80.2% of total pension entitlements. Defined contribution pension schemes totalled €522 billion, accounting for 19.8% of total pension entitlements in the first quarter of 2022. Net sales of defined benefit schemes amounted to €0 billion in the first quarter of 2022, while net purchases of defined contribution schemes came to €4 billion. Price and other changes of total pension entitlements amounted to -€176 billion.