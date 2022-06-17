Anniversary of 1956 Martyr Imre Nagy’s Reburial Marked

The day of the reburial of Imre Nagy, the martyred prime minister of Hungary’s 1956 anti-Soviet uprising and freedom fight, was when Hungarian political life was able to begin anew, a state secretary of the ministry of culture and innovations told a commemoration event on Thursday.

Marking the 33rd anniversary of Nagy’s reburial at the late prime minister’s statue in Budapest, Eszter Vitályos said the anniversary was about paying tribute to the ideas of courage, patience and wisdom. She said the revolution of 1956 represented courage, the period from November 4, 1956, the defeat of the revolution, to June 16, 1989, the day of Nagy’s reburial, symbolised patience, while June of 1989 had called for wisdom. Addressing Hungarians within and beyond the country’s borders, Vitályos said the threats facing Hungary were no smaller today than in the past, only different. But those who are brave, patient and wise enough can bring about peace, she said.

János Áder, Hungary’s former president, on Thursday marked the anniversary of the reburial of the martyrs of the 1956 anti-Soviet revolution. Addressing a commemoration held at Plot 301 in Budapest’s New Public Cemetery, Áder said the martyrs of 1956 had not been given proper burials until decades after they had been executed. The reburial of the martyrs in 1989 was worthy of the freedom fighters, the Hungarian nation and truth, the former president said, adding that June 16, 1989, the day of the reburials, had been “a day of hope”.

“It is this hope that we can experience when we don’t allow others to decide our fate,” Áder said.

