A 12-year-old girl was stabbed to death by her friends in Germany

In Freudenberg, Germany, a 12-year-old girl was stabbed to death by her own friends, writes Blikk.

According to the German press, a 13-year-old girl wanted revenge on her 12-year-old best friend – named Luise – and this led to the murder. Her girlfriend, a 12-year-old girl, also committed the crime at her instigation.

According to Bild, the murder was committed in a forest on Saturday. According to the details that have come to light so far, the 13-year-old girl may have forced her 12-year-old friend to stab Luise with a knife several times.

They then left her, and the little girl bled to death in the forest due to the severe wounds. According to the German Focus magazine

they later found more than 30 stab wounds on the body of the little girl.

Meanwhile, the other two minors returned to the house of the 13-year-old girl, who then even called Luise’s parents and told them that the girl had gone home, but that was a lie. Meanwhile, the other little girl was taken home by her parents, and at the time no one had any idea what had happened.

The body left in the forest was found by a passer-by walking his dog in the forest on Sunday, and only later did the investigators find out that Luise’s own companions could have killed her. The minors have since confessed to the murder, but the police have not yet found the murder weapon.

The children have been removed from their families and are undergoing a psychological examination. According to the German Focus magazine

the specific cause of the murder could be that Luise made one of the two little girls jealous.

The incident caused great consternation in the small German town of 17,000-18,000 people. The mayor of the city ordered a day of mourning on Monday after the body was found, and since then the classmates of the victim girl have been helped by psychologists to process what happened at school.