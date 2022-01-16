Wizz Air to Launch Flights Between Budapest, Chisinau

Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air from March will operate flights twice a week between Budapest and Chisinau, the Moldovan capital, the minister of foreign affairs and trade said on Friday.

 

Tourism and transport were among the biggest casualties of the coronavirus pandemic, and increasing flights to the European Union’s eastern neighbours is an important step in rebuilding air travel, Péter Szijjártó said. Hungary and Moldova mutually accept each other’s vaccination certificates, so vaccinated Hungarians are free to enter Moldova, he said.

 

