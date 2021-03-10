Euro area securities issues statistics: January 2021

The annual growth rate of the outstanding amount of debt securities issued by euro area residents was 7.4% in January 2021, the same as in December 2020.

For the outstanding amount of listed shares issued by euro area residents, the annual growth rate was 1.4% in January 2021, compared with 1.3% in December 2020.

Debt securities

New issuances of debt securities by euro area residents totalled EUR 772.9 billion in January 2021. Redemptions amounted to EUR 628.6 billion and hence net issues to EUR 144.3 billion. The annual growth rate of outstanding debt securities issued by euro area residents was 7.4% in January 2021, unchanged from December 2020.Data for debt securities

Breakdown by maturity

The annual growth rate of outstanding short-term debt securities decreased from 18.5% in December 2020 to 15.0% in January 2021. For long-term debt securities, the annual growth rate increased from 6.5% in December 2020 to 6.8% in January 2021. The annual growth rate of outstanding fixed rate long-term debt securities was 7.5% in January 2021, compared with 7.3% in December 2020. The annual rate of change of outstanding variable rate long-term debt securities increased from -0.4% in December 2020 to 0.0% in January 2021.

Data for breakdown by maturity

Breakdown by sector

As regards the sectoral breakdown, the annual growth rate of outstanding debt securities issued by non-financial corporations decreased from 12.3% in December 2020 to 11.5% in January 2021. For the monetary financial institutions (MFIs) sector, this growth rate decreased from 1.2% in December 2020 to 0.2% in January 2021. The annual growth rate of outstanding debt securities issued by financial corporations other than MFIs increased from 2.6% in December 2020 to 2.9% in January 2021. For the general government, this growth rate increased from 12.0% in December 2020 to 12.4% in January 2021.

The annual rate of change of outstanding short-term debt securities issued by MFIs was -14.9% in January 2021, unchanged from December 2020. The annual growth rate of outstanding long-term debt securities issued by MFIs decreased from 3.5% in December 2020 to 2.5% in January 2021.

Data for breakdown by sector

Breakdown by currency

Concerning the currency breakdown, the annual growth rate of outstanding euro-denominated debt securities remained at 9.0% in January 2021. For debt securities in other currencies, this rate of change was -1.9% in January 2021, compared with -1.8% in December 2020.

Data for breakdown by currency

Listed shares

New issuances of listed shares by euro area residents totalled EUR 18.5 billion in January 2021. Redemptions amounted to EUR 6.4 billion and hence net issues to EUR 12.1 billion. The annual growth rate of the outstanding amount of listed shares issued by euro area residents (excluding valuation changes) was 1.4% in January 2021, compared with 1.3% in December 2020. The annual growth rate of listed shares issued by non-financial corporations was 1.0% in January 2021, compared with 1.1% in December 2020. For MFIs, the corresponding rate of change remained at 0.0% in January 2021. For financial corporations other than MFIs, this growth rate increased from 3.0% in December 2020 to 4.3% in January 2021.

The market value of the outstanding amount of listed shares issued by euro area residents totalled EUR 8,327.8 billion at the end of January 2021. Compared with EUR 8,470.9 billion at the end of January 2020, this represents an annual decrease of -1.7% in the value of the stock of listed shares in January 2021, unchanged from December 2020.

Data for listed shares

Notes:

Unless otherwise indicated, data relate to non-seasonally adjusted statistics. In addition to the developments for January 2021, this statistical release incorporates minor revisions to the data for previous periods. The annual growth rates are based on financial transactions that occur when an institutional unit incurs or redeems liabilities, they are not affected by the impact of any other changes which do not arise from transactions.

Hyperlinks in the main body of the statistical release and in annex tables lead to data that may change with subsequent releases as a result of revisions. Figures shown in annex tables are a snapshot of the data as at the time of the current release.

The next statistical release on euro area securities issues will be published on 14 April 2021.

