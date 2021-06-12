Szijjártó Opens Consulate-General in Innsbruck

Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó opened Hungary’s consulate-general in Innsbruck, Hungary’s 148th around the world, on Friday.

“Innsbruck is a serious trade hub, and the development of foreign economic ties there is clearly in Hungary’s economic interest,” the minister said. Austria is Hungary’s second largest trading partner and Hungarian trade with the states of Tyrol, Salzburg and Vorarlberg, to be served by the consulate-general in Innsbruck, totals almost 1.5 billion euros annually. Szijjártó expressed thanks to Sonja Ledl-Rossman, president of the Tiroler Landtag, for her continued “flexible and constructive” support for setting up the consulate-general and to those who “held Hungarians together even without a consulate office in the past”. He granted the Order of Merit Knight’s Cross to Péter Szabados, the head of a Hungarian student home and cultural centre in Innsbruck, and to Christian Winder, the honorary consul who has represented Hungary in Tyrol so far.

hungarymatters.hu