Orbán at Talks With World Jewish Congress Head

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán held talks with President of the World Jewish Congress, Ronald S Lauder, in his office on Thursday.

Lauder earlier attended the opening of the Rumbach Street Synagogue following a 3.2 billion forint (EUR 9.14m) revamp project supported by the Hungarian government which attracted an ICOMOS (International Council on Monuments and Sites) restoration prize. Orbán and Lauder established that Hungarian Jews can continue to rely on the Hungarian government’s help, Orbán’s press chief said. Lauder expressed appreciation for the government’s support to Jewish communities in the fight against the coronavirus and for investments in health care and the social and cultural sectors that improve living conditions for Jews in Hungary. He said it was promising that Orbán had recently paid a visit to Israel, and he expressed appreciation for the Hungarian government’s supportive efforts for the Jewish state in international forums. Orbán said the Hungarian government always handled anti-Semitism with zero tolerance and he offered continued cooperation to Lauder “in light of common values”.

