The government has decided to extend the food price stop, the credit moratorium, the interest rate stop, and the gasoline stop. Viktor Orbán announced on the community page how long these will be extended.

At the discretion of the government

– the food price caps will remain until October 1, 2022,

– the credit moratorium and the interest caps halt until 31 December 2022,

– the government will extend the gas stop until October 1, 2022

The prime minister said on Facebook.

debreceninap.hu